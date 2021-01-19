James E. Smith, Jr. passed away on January 17, 2021, at 54 years old. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Winnie Williamson Smith. James was the son of the late James Elisha Smith and Hilda Ragsdale Smith. He also was preceded in death by his brother, John Stanley Smith. He is survived by sisters, Rita Clark (Tom – deceased), Marie Pulliam (Donald), Donna Wilbourn (Charles), Margaret McMullen (Richard); brother, Cephus Smith and numerous nieces and nephews.
James was a very dedicated member of Jeffress Baptist Church in Clarksville, VA, where he served as a deacon. He was an extremely talented carpenter for many years and loved his job. James looked forward to coming home each day to the greeting of his beloved dogs, Buddy the beagle, Jada, Gabriella, and Tinkerbell of 11 years, but now deceased.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, January 21, 2021, in the chapel at Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home, 703 Virginia Ave., Clarksville, VA 23927 with the Reverend Rodney Barwick officiating. Burial will follow in Gravel Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates that donations to Jeffress Baptist Church, P.O. Box 760, Clarksville VA 23927 be considered.
