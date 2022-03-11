David Howard Patton, 78, of South Boston, VA, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 3, 2022. He was preceded in death by this parents, Eugene and Rosa Patton; brother, Delbert Patton; son, David Mark Patton and sister, Mary Older.
He is survived by his loving wife, Inez Averette Patton; son, Jeffrey Dean Patton (Deborah); grandchildren, Alex Patton (Maria), Jacob Patton, Victoria Patton, Katherine “Katy” Patton, David “Chip” Patton; sister, Linda Brown; brother-in-law, Bill Older; nephew, Brandon Brown (April); niece, Pam Julian; grandniece, Casey Brown; grandnephew, Maxwell Brown; step-daughters, Darlene Cox (Gary) and Allyson Harris (Bob); step-grandsons, Bobby Harris and Drew Edwards; step-granddaughter, Jenna Harris (Taylor) and step-great granddaughter, Lainey Clark.
Dave was born in Fayette County, West Virginia on September 27, 1943. He spent his entire career, 37 years, with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), serving as a Branch Chief in Property Disposition. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who cherished his family and friends, but also devoted time to his community. He was especially active in the Clarksville Ruritans, serving several years in various positions and committees.
Music played a significant role in his life, and he loved to play the guitar and dulcimer. Gospel and bluegrass music were his favorites, and he looked forward to attending weekly music gatherings.
Throughout his life, Dave loved sports and shared this love with his sons and grandchildren. His favorite teams were the Baltimore Orioles, Washington Nationals and the Washington (Redskins) Commanders. In recent years, he particularly enjoyed participating in the Happy Days Senior Bowling League.
Dave was an antique collector, but his love of clocks was unsurpassed. His family is convinced there was no clock he could not repair.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Watkins Cooper Lyon Chapel with visitation beginning at 12:00 noon prior to the service. The Reverends Jimmy Garland and Rodney Barwick will officiate. Due to health concerns, we recommend that masks be worn.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Averett Baptist Church in Nelson, VA, where Dave was a member.
Online condolences may be expressed at wclfh.com. Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home, 703 Virginia Ave., Clarksville, VA is serving the family.