William Arnold Hite, of Christiansburg, VA, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at the age of 77. He was born on August 24, 1943, in Buffalo Junction, VA, the son of the late William Weldon and Alma Owen Hite. Arnold was a 1961 graduate of Bluestone High School and a 1963 graduate of The Danville Technical Institute. He was a US Army veteran, having served six years in the Reserves and two years active duty. He worked for many years in the field of electronics with General Electric.
Arnold is survived by sisters, Barbara H. Edwards (Phil) and Patricia O. Hite; nieces, Kim E. Spicer (Stephen) and Wendy E. Fields (William); nephews, C. Brian Jenkins (Cynthia) and J. Brandon Jenkins; as well as 4 great nieces and 1 great nephew. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Hite Jenkins.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Jane Lyon officiating.
The family thanks the staff at English Meadows Senior Living and Mr. Bob Williams for their many years of being Arnold’s friends and caretakers. Also thank you to Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation staff and Pulaski Hospital staff for their care and concern. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you consider making donations to Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at 803 Buffalo Church Road, Buffalo Junction, VA 24529 or to English Meadows Senior Living at 1140 W. Main Street, Christiansburg, VA 24073 (note Employee Fund in Memo line).
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.wclfh.com. Arrangements are by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home.