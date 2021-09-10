Myrtle Stembridge Cabaniss, 98, of Chase City, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 7th, 2021. Born March 4th, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Louis William Stembridge and Arnie Mitchell Wade Stembridge. Myrtle was a life long active member of First Baptist Church of Chase City where she served as a member of the Choir and Sunday school member and teacher. She was also a member of the Chase City YMCA where she remained active in fitness well into retirement. Myrtle retired from the Insurance Agency where she worked for many years as an administrator. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Frank Edward Cabaniss; sisters, Elva S. Adams, Mary S. Bowling, and Ruby S. Rollings; and brothers, Barkley M. Stembridge, Johnny L. Stembridge, Edward C. Stembridge, Earl W. Stembridge, Oscar W. Stembridge and Earnest J. Stembridge. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Thomas E. Cabaniss; grandchild, Clara L. Cabaniss (Jesús Gutiérrez); great-grandchild, Diego Thomas Gutiérrez-Cabaniss; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021 at First Baptist Church, 206 E 2nd Street, Chase City, Virginia 23924. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service in the church. Entombment followed in the Woodland Mausoleum in Chase City. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Myrtle’s memory to First Baptist Church in Chase City. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Virginia will be handling the arrangements.
