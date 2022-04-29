Gertrude "Monica” Vaughan passed away to greater Glory on Easter Sunday, April 17, at the age of 97. She was born on March 9, 1925 in London England. She lived in London during WWII and became a war bride in 1945. Immigrating to the USA, she joined her husband, Howard T. Vaughan in Red Oak, VA, before moving to Chase City.
Monica was active in Trinity United Methodist in Skipwith, VA and St John’s Episcopal church in Chase City. She was a member of the Eastern Star and the VFW Auxiliary. She sought to help others throughout her life, as she frequently served as a substitute teacher at Bluestone High School and taught home-bound children in the area. Her love of family was shown by the continued and devoted home care of her mother, Kitty Sawyer who lived to the age of 111. Monica was a loving and giving person who will be fondly remembered for random “acts of kindness” and a radiant smile and a twinkling in her eyes that reflected the grace and love of the Holy Spirit whom she has now joined.
She was preceded in death by her husband Howard, and her parents, Charles and Kitty Sawyer who came to Chase City in 1954. Monica is survived by her two children, Charles Vaughan and Gail Miller, her daughter-in-law, Sharon Moran Vaughan, her son-in-law, Ralph Miller, and her grandchild, David Vaughan.
A graveside service was held at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Chase City at 1:00 PM on April 27, 2022. She was interred next to her beloved husband and a stone’s throw away from her parents.