Tanya Kaye Cook, age 47, of Saxe, Virginia passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021. She was born January 5, 1974 in Halifax County, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her father, James Sydnor Cook. Tanya is survived by her mother and step-father, Doris Cook Davis and Sean Davis; fiancé, Richard T. Lanyon; step-mother, Betty Cook; half-brother, Jamie Cook; and grandmother, Gracie Wilmoth. She is also survived by her uncles, Leslie Wilmoth (Diane), Carroll Wilmoth (Peggy), Stanley Wilmoth, Melvin Wilmoth, and Harold Cook and aunt, Carolyn Ayers (James “Buck”). Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at the Wilmoth Family Cemetery in Drakes Branch. Online condolences may be expressed at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Virginia will be handling the arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- VSP investigating shooting of South Hill man
- Remains found in Chase City; body sent to Richmond for ID
- Grant helps save "Historic Gem" in Brunswick
- Letter to the Editor: A Cry for Help
- Maymont visitors come to Lunenburg
- Attorneys say no labor laws are being broken at SHVFD
- Chase City man still missing; Police seeking help from public
- Mecklenburg youth representing county at national fishing championship
- 4 deaths and 168 new cases of COVID-19 in two weeks
- B Street focus of Chase City's newest Community Improvement Project
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.