Tanya Kaye Cook

Tanya Kaye Cook, age 47, of Saxe, Virginia passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021. She was born January 5, 1974 in Halifax County, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her father, James Sydnor Cook. Tanya is survived by her mother and step-father, Doris Cook Davis and Sean Davis; fiancé, Richard T. Lanyon; step-mother, Betty Cook; half-brother, Jamie Cook; and grandmother, Gracie Wilmoth. She is also survived by her uncles, Leslie Wilmoth (Diane), Carroll Wilmoth (Peggy), Stanley Wilmoth, Melvin Wilmoth, and Harold Cook and aunt, Carolyn Ayers (James “Buck”). Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at the Wilmoth Family Cemetery in Drakes Branch. Online condolences may be expressed at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Virginia will be handling the arrangements. 