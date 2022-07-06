Charles F. Ashworth, age 88, of Chase City, Virginia passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 at his home. He was born May 15, 1934 and was the son of the late Robert Ashworth and the late Martha Ashworth. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Ashworth; two brothers and four sisters. Charles is survived by three special nephews, Steve Ashworth, Glenn Edwards, and Eddie Crowe; and several other nieces, nephews and friends. Charles was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Chase City and was a long time maintenance man for Mecklenburg County Public Schools. He enjoyed turkey hunting and was one of the best bird dog trainers. He and his brother, Woodrow enjoyed training bird dogs together. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home Chapel. The family received friends following the service at the funeral home. Entombment at the Woodland Mausoleum will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Virginia will be handling the arrangements.
