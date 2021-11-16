David Stuart Buchanan, age 90, of Skipwith, VA, went to be with the Lord on November 7, 2021. Stuart was born on December 18, 1930 in Clarks- ville, Virginia and was the son of the late Charlie M. and Julia Whitt Buchanan.
Stuart is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Marianne Sims Buchanan, and his children; Beth Buchanan Brooker and husband, Ken (Richmond, VA), David Bu- chanan and his wife, Janet (Chase City, VA). He was preceded in death by his eldest daughter, Ju- lie Buchanan Hardman. Stuart is further survived by two grand- children; Megan Hardman Floyd and husband, Will (Roanoke, VA), and Matthew Brooker and wife, Taylor (New York, NY); and two great grandchildren, Madison and Dakota.
Stuart graduated from Clarks- ville High School in 1949. He went on to serve 4 years, as a Korean War Veteran, in the US Air Force. There he was a Crypto Operator, decoding and coding secret messages, while serving in Korea and Japan from 1950 to 1954.
Upon leaving the military, he attended the University of Rich- mond, then went on to become a very successful agent with State Farm Insurance and retired after 35 years.
Stuart’s community service was extensive, including managing and organizing Connie Mack Baseball Teams. He was ex- tremely proud of his players, a few even went on to become ministers.
He served as President of the Clarksville Jaycees and during this time he and a local pharma- cist, Bill Thompson, organized and secured the oral Polio Vac- cine for their community. Stuart was also Commander of the lo- cal VFW Post 8163, as well as serving for eight years on the Mecklenburg County Social Ser- vices Board.
His long-time dream of building a Veterans Monument came to- gether in 2004. We will all miss seeing him on his hands and
knees putting down memorial bricks as we pass the Monument. During the construction, Stuart donated a kidney to his daugh- ter but this still didn’t slow him down. The last project he worked on alongside his daugh- ter, Julie, was the construction of the Clarksville Education and Enrichment Complex, currently, Mecklenburg County Com- munity Services Corporation (MCCSC).
In 2015 he received a commenda- tion by the Virginia State Senate and House of Representatives for his tireless dedication as a com- munity leader, volunteer, and his life-long devotion to serving the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Along with Stuart’s commit- ment to helping his community and veterans, he also possessed a lifelong passion for his farm, the outdoors, and all things UVA.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, No- vember 18, 2021 at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, 2526 New Hope Church Road, Skip- with, VA 23968. The Reverends Larry Davis and Mike Reynolds will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, consider do- nations made in Stuart’s memory to the Veterans Memorial Monu- ment Fund, 18 Club Drive, Buf- falo Junction, VA 24529 or to Mecklenburg County Commu- nity Services Corporation, 1567 Noblin Farm Rd. Clarksville, VA 23927. Online condolences can be expressed to Stuart’s fam- ily at www.wclfh.com. Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home is caring for the Buchanan family.