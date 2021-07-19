Calvin Waverly Parker, Sr. of Ruckersville, Virginia, died on July 13, 2021. He was 83. Mr. Parker was Valedictorian of his high school class of 1954 in Chase City, Virginia, and continued his education at the University of Virginia, earning his Baccalaureate degree in Chemistry. Afterward, he served as an officer in the United States Navy. In 1965 he received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Virginia and hung out a shingle in Stanardsville, Virginia. His law practice quickly grew to cover many counties in Central and Western Virginia. Mr. Parker was widely regarded as a consummate scholar of the law and a tenacious litigator. He passionately believed that the law should work for everyone and devoted his life to seeing that it did, without regard to race, creed, wealth, infirmity or political status. He regularly pursued cases to State and Federal appellate courts, where he prevailed far more often than not, making law in Virginia in a number of different areas. Mr. Parker's other passion was music, especially opera and classical genres. He had a pitch-perfect, booming voice and was frequently asked to sing at family and social gatherings. He is survived by: Susan O. Pfaltz, his partner of 37 years; his daughter, Virginia Rochelle Parker; his sons, Calvin Waverly Parker, Jr. and Michael Aubry-Shelton Parker; his adopted daughter, Amy Swineford (spouse Michael Swineford); two stepsons, Matthew Peterson (spouse Holly Peterson) and Christopher Peterson (spouse Karen Peterson); stepdaughter, Rebecca Peterson; eleven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. At Mr. Parker's request, there will be no services.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff’s Office warns against potent heroin strain
- Lakefest 2021 roster of events
- Mecklenburg County deeds through June 2021
- VSP investigating single-vehicle crash
- Sentara Family in Chase City offering free physicals July 14
- $845,000 in ARPA funds to be used for wastewater plant
- Mecklenburg graduates achieve Dean’s List honors
- Hatchell opens Mecklenburg’s newest law office
- Supervisors deny community solar facility appeals
- Alexander named Hometown Christmas Parade Grand Marshall
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.