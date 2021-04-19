Anthony Dwayne Newcomb, age 47, of Saxe, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. He was born on October 23, 1973 in Halifax County, Virginia. Anthony is survived by his father and mother, Alvin Newcomb and Ivy Lacks Newcomb of Saxe; his daughter, Kendall Sierra Newcomb of Skipwith; brother, Kevin Newcomb and wife, Amy Vaughn of Rock Hill, SC; nephew, Wyatt Newcomb; his beloved Bulldog, Clyde; and numerous friends. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and a member of the Sportsmen’s Expo For Life. Anthony was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt, fish, and cook. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ralph “Red” Moore officiating. Interment followed at the Hebron United Methodist Church Cemetery, 111 Hebron Church Road, Saxe, VA. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Anthony’s memory to the Sportsmen’s Expo For Life, 5912 Barnesville Hwy, Red Oak, VA 23964 or the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 311, Chase City, VA 23924. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City will be handling the arrangements.
