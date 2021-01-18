Ivery Lee Spraggins, 73, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at his home.
Born in Mecklenburg County, he was the son of the late Henry Spraggins, and Maude Propts Spraggins.
Mr. Spraggins retired after fifty plus years at Supply Line, Food Lion, and A&P, where he served as a Butcher and Market Manager. He also was a wildlife processer for several years. He was a lover of Nascar Racing and the Duke Blue Devils. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and listening to country music.
Surviving is his wife of fifty-three years, Bonnie Lou Ayscue Spraggins; two sons, Derek Spraggins (Sherri), and Jerry Spraggins (Delony); two granddaughters, Ashton Spraggins, and Hayley Spraggins. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Harvey Spraggins.
A funeral service was held Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., at the Sossamon Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by the Rev. Tammy Ayscue and the Rev. Wilbert Horton. Burial followed in Fuller Chapel Christian Church Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Brent Montgomery, Randy Owen, Bobby Ayscue, T.T. Beckham, Wayne Smith, Wayne Tarkington, and Benji Marks.
Visitation was Sunday, January 17, 2021, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Sossamon Funeral Home. The family will also received friends at his home.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, those attending the service and/or visiting the family at their home, were required to wear a face covering of some sort, and practice social distancing.
Flowers may be accepted, or donations may be made to Fuller Chapel Chirstian Church, in care of Susan Floyd, 1470 N. Lynnbank Rd. Henderson, NC 27537
Arrangements are by Sossamon Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.sossamonfuneralhome.com.