Nancy Wells Harris, age 88, of Chase City, Virginia passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021. She was born on April 20, 1932 in Mecklenburg County, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Joseph Thomas Wells and the late Ida Crowe Wells. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Harris Jones, two brothers, and four sisters. Nancy is survived by her husband, Thomas Harris; daughter, Kathy Harris Matthews (Billy) of Chase City; son-in-law, Randy Jones of Chase City; three grandsons, Eric Matthews of Richmond, Clark Matthews of Chase City and Brad Jones of South Hill, VA; several nieces and nephews; a kind and helpful neighbor, Diane Mull; and two special caregivers, Rosa Mitter and Shirley Douglas. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Chase City, VA. She loved flowers and gardening and enjoyed playing the Rook card game. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m., on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Woodland Cemetery in Chase City, VA with Pastor Mike West officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy’s memory may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 350 N Marshall Street, Chase City, VA 23924. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, VA will be handling the arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Time to prune roses
- Southern Soul artist records music video in Mecklenburg
- Local Non-profit PATHS Provides Over 6,000 COVID-19 Vaccinations and Counting
- Clinical Trials at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital
- Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative Again Named Top 10 Virginia Employer
- Mid-Atlantic Broadband Continues its Support of SVHEC
- Clarksville Dixie Youth Raising Funds for New Lights, Improvements
- Dr. Neal Blackwell
- 22 indicted by Mecklenburg Grand Jury in March
- Clarksville Wine Festival details announced
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.