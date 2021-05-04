Ricky Wayne Guthrie Sr. (nicknamed “Horseshoe”), 59, of Chase City, Virginia, died in his home Friday, April 30, 2021. He was born on August 7, 1961 in South Boston, Virginia and was the son of Marvin and Isabelle Guthrie. Ricky had a career in logging, trucking, and heavy equipment. His interests included baseball in his youth, hunting, horses (including many trophies and awards of showmanship), CB Radio, and NASCAR.
Ricky was preceded in death by his parents Marvin Davis Guthrie and Isabelle Robbins Guthrie. He is survived by his daughter, Stacie Goodman and husband Eric; his son, Ricky Wayne Guthrie Jr.; a brother, M.D. Guthrie Jr. and wife Peggy; three grandchildren and one great grandchild; nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his aunt Lois Gwaltney.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Wylliesburg Baptist Church, Wylliesburg, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Wylliesburg Baptist Church, 655 Barnesville Hwy, Wylliesburg, VA 23976.
