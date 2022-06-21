Lucy Frances O’Brien-Hairston (91) of Clarksville, VA passed peacefully on her journey to eternal life on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Charlotte, NC surrounded by her family and friends.
She was born on April 8, 1931 in Columbus, MS, the youngest child of Robert E and Abbie Randall- O’Brien. Lucy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Legare “Buddy” Hairston, her parents and two sisters, Martha Clark & Roberta Laxson.
Lucy loved nature, she & Buddy lived on the lake and were the original owners of The Needmoor Inn (now Cooper’s Landing). Her true passion was helping people particularly through her unique metaphysical healing and massage therapy skills. She had a crystal, herb or oil in her treasure chest for everyone and anyone in need. She was truly an Angel on Earth, Lucy intuitively knew when her friends and family needed her and was always there for them.
She is survived by her children, Mark Hairston (Brenda) and Karen Hairston of Clarksville, VA, Leslie McClure (Dennis) of Kannapolis, NC and Lynn O’Neill (Frank) of Charlotte, NC. Grandchildren; Justin, Ryan (Miranda) & Ashley Hairston(Matthew Gillispie); Jason (Rebecca) & Steven (Jenna Lee) Ollie; Chad Bailey (Jennifer), Taylor & Madison Bailey (Justin Tucker); Andrea (Derek) & Chris O’Neill. Great grandchildren; Rylie, Wylder, Woodrow, Isla & Ella Hairston, Owen Ollie, Aiden O’Neill & Kieran Stanton along with many very dear friends and family.
A drop-in celebration of life will be held on July 9, 2022 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at her home at 445 Ridge Rd., Clarksville, VA.