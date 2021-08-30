Clarence Nelson Wilson of Clarksville, VA passed away Aug. 24, 2021 at the age of 86. He was born in Richmond, VA on Sept. 30, 1934. The son of the late Hugh Clarence Wilson and the late Lelia Powell Wilson. Married to the late Frances Cole Wilson.
Clarence was a member of Dan River Baptist Church and a member of American Legion Post 8. A United States Veteran and served during the Korean
Conflict where he served at Adj. General Corps at the
Pentagon. He was a lover of Bluegrass music and an accomplished fiddler and played with many Southside, VA bands.
He is survived by three sons: Dennis Wilson (JoAnn) of Boydton, VA, Buddy Wilson (Wanda) of Whitsett, NC, Ricky Wilson (Rhonda) of Chase City, VA. Five grandchildren: Travis Wilson, Brandon Owen, Kendra Wilson, Dillon Wilson and Heather Wilson, seven great-grandchildren, four step-children: Thomas Snead, Jr. (Vickie), Timothy Snead (Adrienne), John Snead (Missy) and Dana Snead, six step-grandchildren.
A graveside service with Military Rites was held Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Oak Ridge Cemetery with the Rev. Kerry Halbert officiating. The family received friends Thursday evening from 7:00 until 8:30 P.M. at Powell
Funeral Home. For memorials, please consider American Legion Post 8, 1710 Jeffress Blvd., South Boston, VA 24592.
Online condolences may be directed to
www.powellfuneralinc.com. Powell Funeral Home, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592 in charge of arrangements.