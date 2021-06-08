Jacqueline Jones Kizer

Jacqueline Jones Kizer, age 71, of Chase City, Virginia passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. She was born August 5, 1949 in Halifax County, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Walter Kizer and her father, Chrispen Leo Jones. Jackie is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Carol Kizer (Eric Brankley) of Skipwith; two granddaughters, Sydney Dawn Smith (Kristopher) and Skylar Grey Stevens; one great-grandson, Kizer Scott Smith; her mother, Evelyn Royster Jones; two sisters, Louise Skelton (Charlie) and Wanda Chandler; one brother, Chris Jones (Jackie); numerous nieces and nephews; and her loving friend of 16 years, Pete Dickerson. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Chase City. Visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, June 7, 2021 at Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Jackie’s memory to the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 311, Chase City, Virginia 23924 (www.mecklenburgcancer.org). Online condolences may be expressed at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City will be handling the arrangements. 