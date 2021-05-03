Brian Lynn White, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the age of 52. He was born on September 17, 1968 in Warren, Pennsylvania. Brian was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed the lake, and loved his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sherry Lou Cowles Icenhour and his father, Richard Lynn White. Brian is survived by his high school sweetheart and devoted wife of 31 years, Michelle White; his son and daughter-in-law, Brian White, Jr. and Toni; his daughter, Heather White; three grandchildren, Lilly Ann White, Brian Lynn White III, and Karley Mae White. He is also survived by his sisters, Wendy White-New of Lynchburg and Joanna White Hyman (Troy) of Warren, PA and several nieces and nephews. The family will accept family and friends on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home and all other times at Brian and Michelle's home in Clarksville. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Brian's memory to the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association (www.mecklenburgcancer.org) or Sarcoma Foundation of American (www.curesarcoma.org). Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Virginia will be handling the arrangements.
