Otto Anderson, Jr., age 85, of Chase City, VA passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020. He was born December 23, 1935 in Albia, Iowa and was the son of the late Otto and Lilley Mae Anderson. He was a United States Marine Vietnam Veteran, lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign War, member of the American Legion and a retired Richmond Police Officer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Jay Anderson. Otto is survived by his daughters, Rebecca Medina, Shirley Hazelwood, Kathy Anderson, and Crissie Jennings; son, Allen Anderson; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his special friend, Jacqueline Jeanette Coleman. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Woodland Cemetery in Chase City, VA. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, VA will be handling the arrangements.
