Robert Lee Ligon, “Bobby”, age 89, of Buffalo Junction, Va., entered heavenly rest June 21 at his home.
Bobby was the son of the late William Henry Ligon and Harriett Slagle Ligon.
He was also preceded in death by his oldest son, Robert Barry Ligon, sisters, Odelle Poole, Lillie Murray, Maybelle Long and Evelyn Williams, brothers, Billy Ligon and Jack Ligon.
Family left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 67 years, Alice Smith Ligon, his youngest son, Terry Lee Ligon, (Teresa), grandsons Robert Alexander Ligon and Brandon Lee Ligon, and grandchildren, Crystal Ann Ligon, James Robert Ligon, Elaine Marie Ligon and Erin Michele Ligon, three great grandchildren, Harley Daniel Ligon, Jonah Robert Ligon, Isaac Ryan Ligon, numerous nieces and nephews, special family friends, and his church friends.
Bobby served in the Air Force before coming back to Buffalo Junction where he was a cost analyst at Burlington Industries, he retired after 40+ years but continued to work with his son, Terry, at Ligon Excavating, as a track hoe operator and on the family farm.
Bobby was a devoted husband and showed his love for his family and friends through his helpful actions. He was always working on something, helping others, singing, and he enjoyed hunting with friends and family.
Bobby was a lifelong member of Buffalo Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and sang with the Choir and Quartet. He enjoyed fellowship at the church socials, stews cooking, and breakfasts, where he enjoyed good country cooking.
Funeral services were held 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Buffalo Baptist Church, followed by graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the “Gideon International” and made to Clarksville Gideon Camp, PO Box 934 Clarksville, Va. 23927 or donations to the Buffalo Baptist Cemetery Fund.