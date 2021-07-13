Harrel Aubrey Parker, Jr. of Clarksville, VA went to be with the Lord early Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the age of 71. He was born on November 7, 1949, in Bedford, VA to the late Harrel Parker, Sr. and to Nellie Parker, who survives. Harrel is also survived by his wife of 48 years, Sheila McDowell Parker; children, Paul Parker of Rocky Mount, VA, Jacqueline Parker of Greensboro, NC, and Bradley Parker of Clarksville, VA; brothers Kevin Parker (Kitty), Darrell Parker and sisters, Diane Barrett (John), Valerie Meyers (Bill) as well as many nieces and nephews.
Harrel was president of Parker Insurance Consultants. He loved God and his family and was an avid golfer. He enjoyed playing golf with his friends, hunting and being in nature. Harrel served on the Clarksville Planning Commission and was director of golf for the very successful annual Lake Country SPCA Linda Holt Memorial Putts for Paws Golf Tournament. He attended Clarksville Baptist Church.
In keeping with his wishes, funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Clarksville Baptist Church or the Lake Country SPCA Linda Holt Memorial Putts for Paws be considered.
The family is being served by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home, 703 Virginia Avenue, Clarksville, VA.