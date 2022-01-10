Cleva Tisdale, a resident of Williamsburg, Virginia, passed away on December 26, 2021. She was born on April 14, 1922 in Mecklenburg County, Virginia and was the daughter of William Richard and Minnie Belle Bowman Tisdale. Cleva’s undergraduate education was received at James Madison College, and later, she completed her Master’s Degree in Library Science at Peabody College (Vanderbilt University). In Virginia, she taught in the public school systems in Virginia Beach, Poquoson, and York County. She also taught in the DoDD School System in Verdun, France; Heidelberg, Germany; Frankfurt, Germany; and Alconbury, England. A final “career” that brought her much pleasure was that of a costumed Colonial Williamsburg interpreter.
She was most proud of her service to her country as a Navy WAVE during World War II and the Korean War.
Cleva was predeceased by her parents as well as by her three sisters (Lucille T. Campbell, Margaret T. Davenport, and Mildred T. Weston) and three nephews. She is survived by six nieces, three nephews and a number of great-nieces and great-nephews.
A funeral service will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milner’s Road, Suffolk, VA 23434. Attendees should assemble at the committal shelter no earlier than 12:45 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, PO Box 1776, Williamsburg, VA 23187 or to a charity of your choice.
The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers of Edgeworth Park of New Town as well as Legacy Hospice.
A funeral service will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milner’s Road, Suffolk, VA 23434. Attendees should assemble at the committal shelter no earlier than 12:45 P.M.