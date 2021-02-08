Betty Lail Dagenhart

Betty Lail Dagenhart, of Quinton, and formerly of Chase City, passed away on February 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth William Dagenhart Sr. She is survived by her son, Kenny Dagenhart Jr. (Tina); daughter, Sheri Ramsey; grandchildren, Savannah Dagenhart, Chandler Dagenhart, and Megan Ramsey; sister, Florene Arrington (Walter); and many nieces and nephews. Services were private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the America Cancer Society, 4240 Park Pl Ct, Glen Allen, VA 23060