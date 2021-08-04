On Thursday, July 29, 2021, William Thomas “Buck” Davis, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 82 on his farm in Chase City, Virginia. Born to William Alex & Charlotte Wells Davis, Buck grew up on farms in the Scotts Crossroads area. Although he dreamed of attending VPI, he remained on the farm to help support his family. Buck married and shared a life with his wife, Mary Newton Davis. They were married for over 60 years. Buck raised two children, Lisa Davis Bishop (Tee) and William Scott Davis, who adored him. He was a loving grandfather to Laura Hendrick Webster (Zane), George “G.T.” Hendrick V, William Benjamin Davis, Shawn Gabriel Davis and Ryan Matthew Davis. Most recently, he became a proud great-grandfather to Russell Thomas Webster. Buck was predeceased by his dear sister, Marion (Pudden) Jones. He is survived by his loving sisters, Rachel Davis Crump and Charlotte (Teenie) Orr and many nieces and nephews. Buck had a passion for people. He enjoyed his family, his friends, and his church. He loved raising tobacco and tending his garden, making stews for the church, reading and tractors. For many years, Buck enjoyed traveling and exploring out West with his wife, Mary. In his later years, he enjoyed helping meet people’s needs through Concord Baptist Local Missions. The funeral service was held at Concord Baptist Church on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. Interment with Masonic Rites followed in the Concord Baptist Cemetery. The family received friends and celebrated Buck’s wonderful life with fellowship after the service. Anyone who wants to remember Buck with a contribution can donate to Concord Baptist Church Local Missions; 11650 Highway Forty-seven; Chase City, Virginia 23924. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Virginia will be handling the arrangements.
