Betty Lindsey Fulp, age 80, of Chase City, Virginia passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born May 26, 1940 in Saxe, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Cecil Chapman Lindsey and the late Martha Ann Scott Lindsey. Betty was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Skipwith and a beloved babysitter in the Chase City community for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Clay Fulp and brother, Irvin Lindsey. Betty is survived by her daughter, Pamela Nelson (Andy) of Nelson, VA; granddaughters, Lindsey Gieselman (Ryan) and Paige Harris (Dyquan); and great-grandchildren, Blythe Gieselman, Cutler Gieselman, and Chandler Harris. She is also survived by her sister, Doris Duffey; sister-in-law, Dale Lindsey; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2526 New Hope Road, Skipwith, VA 23968. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Virginia will be handling the arrangements.
