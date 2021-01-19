Mr. James “Jim” Purdy, 65, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the Brian Center in Eden, NC.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Jim was born July 17, 1955 in Rockingham County to the late Wallace Andrew Purdy and Lillie Rutledge Purdy. He was a machinist at SRG Tech. Jim managed a Harris Teeter Store in Chase City, VA. He loved his four legged friend Patches.
Mr. Purdy is survived by his wife, Kathy Purdy, a son Kris Purdy of Cary, NC, one sister and one niece.
