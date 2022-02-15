Marion Lee Jones, Sr., of Nelson, VA, passed away early Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the age of 82. He was born on September 5, 1939 in Mecklenburg County to the late Floyd Bass Jones and the late Josie Hite Jones. Marion received his bachelor’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and worked as a supervisor with Phillip Morris. He enjoyed fishing, especially salt water fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, all of whom he adored.
Cherishing his memory are his sons, Marion “Lee” Jones, Jr., Steve Clinton Jones (Beth) and Richard Todd Jones (Bethany); grandchildren, Michelle, Tammy, Michael, Sandra, Sarah; great grandchildren, Clay, Lily, Kenley, Caliber, Mirah, Tyler and Landon; brothers, Gene Jones and Craig Jones and a host of other family and friends. In addition to his parents, Marion was preceded in death by his special friend, Mary Judd.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 19, 2022, in the chapel at Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
