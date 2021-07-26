Mr. Larry Lee Overby, Sr. of Clarksville, VA, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the age of 77. Born in Mecklenburg County on July 26, 1943, he was the youngest son of the late Luddie Ambrose Overby and Idenia Owen Overby. He was the husband of 61 years to Patricia T. Overby.
Larry was a certified welder with Boilermakers Union for 48 years. He also worked for CNL Machine and Welding in Amelia, VA for Richard Cumby, a dear family friend. Larry was a caring family man, loving his family, especially his two grandchildren, William Lane Sandifer and Madison T. Yancey. In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his daughters, Angela O. Yancey and Casina O. Sandifer (Roy). He is also survived by a son, Larry Lee Overby, Jr. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Terrell, Doris Jordan, Lucille West, Jane Yancey, Ann Champion, Mabel Thomas and Hilda Newton and one brother, Edwin Overby. Larry is survived by one brother, Ray Overby of Arkansas. He will be especially missed by his beloved pet, Darlin’.
Funeral services for Mr. Overby will be held at 3 P.M. on Sunday, July 25 in the chapel at Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home with the Reverends Jackie Wray and Chris Sorenson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mecklenburg Cancer Association by mail at P.O. Box 311, Chase City, VA 23924 or online at mecklenburgcancer.org or to the Mecklenburg County Life Saving and Rescue Squad at 25 Burlington Drive, Clarksville, VA 23927. Deepest gratitude is expressed to Sentara Home Care and Hospice, especially Tara Francis.
