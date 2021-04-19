Shannon Machell Bagbey, of Virgilina, went to be with the Lord on April 15, 2021 at the age of 44. She was born in Halifax County on December 16, 1976 to Bobby Bagbey and Libby Pulliam Miller.
Shannon was a nurturing, caring and compassionate nurse for over 20 years. Shannon loved her family tremendously. She was no doubt a daddy’s girl. She treasured her Grandpa and Grandma Bagbey, with whom she worked with for many years at Prompt Medical in South Boston. She loved her niece Lilly and her brother dearly.
Shannon was a member of Union Chapel Baptist Church.
Those left cherishing her memories are her mother, Libby Miller (Larry); her father Bobby Bagbey (Sherryl); her brother, Robbie Bagbey; her nieces, Lilly Bagbey and Nya; her nephews Calope (Jordan) and Kevin; her sister-in-law, Melissa Bagbey; her grandmother, Adell Pulliam; aunts and uncles, Wayne Pulliam, Ronnie Pulliam, Barbara Pulliam, Michael Pulliam, Randy Pulliam, Faye Pulliam, Wanda Harris, Shelby Bagbey, and Irby Foster.
She was preceded in death by “Uncle Jimmy” Pulliam.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, April 18th at 2:00PM in the Union Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.wclfh.com. The family is being served by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home, 703 Virginia Ave., Clarksville, VA.