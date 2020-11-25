Clarence Robert Hutchins, Jr.

Clarence Robert Hutchins Jr., “Bub,” “Bubby” left to be with the Lord on November 17, 2020 with his wife and children by his side. Bub was born on March 19, 1959 in his family home and delivered by his father who then dropped him on his head. Clarence owned and operated Hutchins Roofing, INC. He was preceded in death by his father Clarence R. Hutchins Sr. and mother Doris Lovelyn Jones Hutchins. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Janice Bowers Hutchins; his children, Amanda Hutchins Camp (Andrew); Matthew Hutchins (Melinda Newcomb); Sarah Hutchins (Shelton Boyter); granddaughters, Alaina Hutchins; Katelyn Camp; Lovelyn Foster; Adeline Hutchins, siblings, Dianne Ellis; Brenda and Wayne Reese; Linda and Bobby Cadieux; Mary and Hurshel Ray; Clinton and Mary Hutchins; Michael Hutchins; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and 6 of his dogs that he loved dearly. Graveside services were held 3:00 PM Friday at Woodland Cemetery. Wood Funeral Service, Chase City is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice.com.