Mary Crouch Buchanan of Clarksville, Virginia, passed away on March 13, 2021. She was 95 years old. Mary was born June 14, 1925, to the late William and Florence Crouch in Chase City, Virginia. Mary was predeceased by her parents, her step-father, Richard Collier, her husband, Burton, and her son-in-law, Danny Nelson.
Mary married the love of her life, Burton Buchanan on March 28, 1947 after he returned from serving in WWII. They lived in Mecklenburg County during their 67 years of marriage and at their home on Shiney Rock Road for 66 years. Mary attended Clarksville Baptist Church and was an active member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary for more than 60 years.
Burton and Mary raised three children. Some of their fondest memories of their mother include her wonderful baking talents, love of flowers, ruthless canasta skills and her devotion to her husband and family.
Her loving and devoted family celebrate a life lived well. They include her sons, Rick Buchanan and wife, Toni, of Clarksville; Eddie Buchanan and wife, Lynda, of Wilmington; and her daughter, Sharon Nelson of Norfolk. Eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren survive her. Grandchildren include Nikki Pierce and her husband, Ryan; Justin Buchanan, Joshua Nelson and his wife, Jennifer; Eric Buchanan and his wife, Libby; Nathan Buchanan and his wife, Bibis; Meryl Kornet and her husband, Drew; Glynnis Buchanan, and Ashley Hillian and her husband, Jason. Great grandchildren are Layne and Brennen Pierce, Evan LaBella, Jaydn and Elinor Hillian, Jackson Buchanan, Scotland Buchanan, and Maven and Edith Buchanan.
The family wishes to extend special and sincere appreciation to Beth Turner and the staff of the Common's at Brightmore who lovingly cared for Mary after her move to Wilmington, NC.
Funeral services for Mary Buchanan will be held at 2 P.M. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 in the chapel at Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home followed by burial in Oakhurst Cemetery. The service will be officiated by the Reverend Jane Lyon and the Reverend Dr. Greg Randall. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Mecklenburg County Life Saving & Rescue Squad.