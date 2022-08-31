Bernie Marion Wallace Coleman, age 85, of Chase City, Virginia passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was born May 27, 1937 in Lunenburg County, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Willie Atkinson Wallace and the late Vera Arvin Wallace. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Herbert Coleman; brother, Leroy Atkinson Wallace; two half-brothers, Edward Wallace and Norman Wallace; and her half-sister, Elizabeth Crabtree. Bernie is survived by her daughters, Brenda C. Hite of Nelson, VA, Susan C. King (Ricky) of New Kent, VA, Tina C. Almond (Tim) of Oak Ridge, NC, and Anne C. Tharpe (Dwayne) of Chase City, VA; grandchildren, Thomas "Chigger" Hite (Kathy), Linda Seamster (Chris), Joseph Hite (Kathleen), Benny Wayne Hoyle, Jr. (Tiffany), Telitha Nichole "Niki" Hoyle, Kelly Richardson (Gary), Toni Barnette (Michael), Cameron Almond, Taylor Tharpe, and Morgan Tharpe; seventeen great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; and three step-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Bernice Price and Pauline Lenhart; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Victoria, VA where she was baptized. She attended Salem United Methodist Church in Chase City, VA for many years. Bernie was a homemaker and devoted mother to her four daughters. Once they left home, she was an employee for Garrett & Company Wholesale Distributors in Chase City. She loved to cook and spend time with her family. She cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was their first best friend. Once her grandchildren got older and had friends around, she became everyone's "Granny." The family received family and friends on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home. Funeral services were held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed in Woodland Cemetery in Chase City. Reverend Michael Blythe officiated. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Bernie's memory to Salem United Methodist Church (c/o Dennis Davis, 8859 Old Cox Road, Chase City, VA 23924). The family would like to sincerely thank Bernie's in-home caregivers, Lisa Baskerville and Alexus Meredith and a special thank you to all the staff they consider family at Clarksville Health and Rehab. All of the love, kindness and care received is very appreciated. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, VA will be handling the arrangements.