Thomas Mark Allgood

Thomas Mark Allgood, age 51, of South Hill, Virginia passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021. He was born on January 9, 1970 in South Boston, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shona Allgood; step-father, Clyde Oslin; paternal grandparents, Taylor and Susie Allgood; maternal grandparents, George and Mary Crowe; brother, W.J. Phillips; and sister, Shelby Renae Powell. He is survived by his mother, Sarah Crowe Oslin; father and step-mother, Milton Ray Allgood and Kathy Allgood; four daughters, Allyson Nichole Allgood, Rose Marie McGill, Heather Leigh Allgood, and Amber Dawn Allgood; two sons, Jeremy Ryan Allgood and Nicholas Brian Adams; and grandchildren, Aaliyah Grace Duncan, Ellana Lee King, Chasity Lynn Edmonds, Skylar Edmonds, Mila Woodall, Bailey Woodall, Kaiden Macklin, and Kamden Macklin. He is also survived by his brothers, Timothy Ray Allgood, Ronald Todd Allgood, and Trent Allgood; sisters, Karen Allgood Church, Tammy Oslin Trent, and Lisa Oslin Crisco; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Virginia will be handling the arrangements. 