Gene “Ted” Snead, age 80, of Victoria, passed away May 31, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Snead. Ted was a retired supervisor with Reiss MFJ of Blackstone. He loved his family and his horses. Ted always said, if he saw land, he had to plant something in it. Surviving are his daughters, Melissa Russell, and Becky Williams; brother, Curley Snead; grandchildren, Brian Rutledge, Kevin Rutledge, Hailee Williams; and a great grandchild, Lacey Rutledge. Services will be held at a later date. Wood Funeral Service is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice.com.
