Deborah Blue Winn, age 66 of Chase City, passed away on October 28, 2020. She was an active member at Antioch Baptist Church, as she led the children’s church and often played the piano for services. She was president of The Gideons International Clarksville Auxiliary. She was devoted in her faith, reading and studying her Bible earnestly and living her life as an extraordinary example of how to follow Jesus and how to treat all people. Debbie was the Member and Public Relations Specialist at Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, where she had worked for 37 years. She was a consummate grammar perfectionist and talented writer, often penning and editing articles for Cooperative Living Magazine and taking photos for various MEC events and commemorations. Surviving are her daughter Angela Blue; son-in-law Patrick Garrison; grandchildren Annabelle Blue Garrison and Arlo Blue Garrison; husband Larry Scott Winn; stepsons Dayna Winn (wife Nancy Kaye); and Jeremy Winn (wife Chrystal); grandchildren Dustin Winn (wife Kara) and Rebeka Winn; and great-grandchildren Decker Winn, Heidi Winn and Liam Winn. She was preceded in death by her husband Curtis Blue; her mother Marion Jones Duckworth; and her father Wagner Bennet Duckworth. Her pastimes included gardening, cooking, spending time with her chickens, playing board games, watching Andy Griffith, biking, hiking and fishing. Most of all, she loved doing anything she could for others, such as writing cards, visiting people and delivering stew. She loved music and took great joy in playing the piano, psaltery and dulcimer. To know Debbie was to know what goodness and kindness meant. She brightened so many lives with her beautiful smile and positive demeanor, she always strived to lift others up, and she created countless special moments to bring joy to others as often as she could. A graveside service was held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Woodland Cemetery in Chase City. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association (MCCA, P.O. Box 311, Chase City, VA 23924; mecklenburgcancer.org) or The Gideons International (Gideons.org). Condolences may be expressed at newcomballgoodfh.com.
