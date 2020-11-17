Wayne Douglas Averette, age 74, of Skipwith, Virginia went Home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was born October 30, 1946 in Mecklenburg County, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his father, John “Buster” Averette; mother, Florence Newton Averette; and wife, Daphne Ashworth Averette. Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Averette; daughters, Crystal A. Serafin (Jeremy) of Mechanicsville, VA, Sara A. Johnson (Jason) of Glen Allen, VA, Anna Rutledge (David) of Red Oak, VA, and Rebecca Watts (Derek) of Scuffletown, VA; grandchildren, Jason Johnson, Jr. “Jay,” Hannah Seamster, Ava Johnson, Hunter Serafin, Liza Serafin, Chelsea Watts, Kaylin Rutledge, and Cody Watts. He is also survived by his brother, William G. “Billy” Averette and numerous other family members and friends. Wayne was a loving family man, he loved to hunt, farm, and simply enjoy life. He was a life time member of New Hope Baptist Church in Skipwith, VA and served as a Deacon of the church and a member of the choir. Wayne was a United States Army Veteran and retired from Verizon Communications. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Skipwith, VA with Reverend Mike Reynolds officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Wayne’s memory to the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Lisa Gillispie, 27 North Main Street, Chase City, VA 23924. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, VA will be handling the arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mecklenburg County Public Libraries now offering hotspots for checkout
- Mecklenburg County announces Small Business Recovery Assistance Fund
- Multiple injuries and one death in South Hill shooting
- Southside Virginia Community College is part of new Re-Employing Virginians (REV) Initiative
- Marine Corps bear takes first place in virtual race
- Mecklenburg creeps closer to 1,000 COVID cases with 3 new outbreaks
- Third round of Gift Card Match Program begins November 17 at 6:00p.m.
- A Thank-You note from the Chase City Chamber
- MacCallum More unveiling newest LOVE sculpture; date changed to November 22
- SVCC Column: Gratitude and Wellbeing
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.