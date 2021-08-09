Michael Stuart Rickman, 66, of Maggie Valley, NC, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Maggie Valley Nursing and Rehab.
Born in Halifax County, VA on May 26, 1955 and a native of Buffalo Junction, VA, Michael was the son of the late Stuart and Alease Rickman. He had always wanted to live in the Mountains of NC and had done so in Maggie Valley for the past 23 years.
Michael worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for many years in Virginia and North Carolina. He enjoyed working around the house, doing yard work, and tending to his flowers. He took great pride in his role as HOA President of Sherwood Forest in Maggie Valley. He enjoyed the companionship of his beloved dog, Shelli. Michael loved to watch Trevor, his grandson, race legend cars. He also enjoyed supporting his granddaughter, Kaitlyn in gymnastics. He was a beloved husband, father, and granddaddy that will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish Michael’s memory are his wife of 35 years, Dottie Rickman; daughter, Tabitha Thacker and her husband, Trey of Efland, NC; and grandchildren, Trevor age 18 and Kaitlyn age 11.
A Celebration of Michael’s Life will be held at a later date in Maggie Valley, NC as well as Clarksville, VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that charitable contributions in memory of Michael be made to the American Cancer Society.
Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde, NC is caring for the family and the online register is available at www.smokymountaincremations.com.