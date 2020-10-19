Lee Orell Lenhart, Sr., age 87, of Chase City, Virginia passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. He was born May 14, 1933 in Chase City, Virginia and was the son of the late Claude Lee Lenhart and the late Della Champion Lenhart. He was a Untied States National Guard Veteran and a retired Building Inspector for Mecklenburg County, Virginia. Orell was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church in Chase City and a founding member of Arrowhead Gun Club. He was the past president for the Virginia Skeet Shooting Association and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Lenhart; daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Larry Gregory; step-son, Billy Tucker; brother, Claude Earl Lenhart; and sister, Nina Spake Lenhart Ashworth. Orell is survived by his wife, Pauline Lenhart; son, Lee Lenhart, Jr. (Kim); granddaughters, Robin Bass (Jay), Alison Yost (Gene); and Kaitlan Lenhart; two great-grandchildren, Addison Bass and Jillian Bass; step-children, Kathy Seamster (Larry), Robert Tucker, and Lynn Moore (Garry); numerous nieces and nephews; and his close friend, Ed Ellis. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery, 25619 Highway 49, Chase City, VA 23924. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Orell’s memory to Friendship United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, VA will be handling the arrangements.
