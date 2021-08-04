Cynthia Ferguson Rush, age 87, of Wylliesburg, Virginia passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021. She was born December 7, 1934 and was the daughter of the late William Cramp Ferguson and the late Dorothy Eure Ferguson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Rush Dzula; and brothers, John Ferguson and William Ferguson. She was a member of Wylliesburg Baptist Church and retired from Jonbil Inc. in Chase City. Cynthia is survived by her husband of 68 years, Ellyson Edmond Rush; her daughters, Cynthia “Betsy” Rush, Christine Wallace (Timothy) and Alison Waymer; grandchildren, Joseph Balbaugh, Chrystal Lewis, Timothy Scott, Cameron Scott, Michael Wallace and Robin Wallace; and great-grandchildren, William Taylor, James Lewis, Nicholas Lewis, Dalton Lewis, Avery Wallace and Kylee Wallace. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Peterson and two special friends, Edith Card and Lillie Mae Tatum. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 30, 2021 at Wylliesburg Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Billy Tatum officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in her memory to the Butler Memorial Public Library, 515 N Marshall Street, Chase City, VA 23924 or the Lake Country SPCA (lakecountryspca.org), 11764 Hwy 15, Clarksville, VA 23927. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Virginia will be handling the arrangements.
