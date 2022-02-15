John Arlie Phillips of Boydton passed away at his home on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at the age of 91. Born in Baskerville, VA, on October 16, 1930, he was the son of the late Dabney Henry and Annie Wells Phillips. He was married to Carter Elizabeth "Betsy" Bevell Phillips, who preceded him in death in 2015.
John was a proud member of the United States Armed Forces and was a former sales manager with Kindley Ford. He really enjoyed golfing and always enjoyed traveling with Betsy and close friends on trips. His nickname was Captain John. He loved attending his grandson's sporting events. Christopher was the apple of his eye! A loving husband, father and grandfather, John will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Phillips Overton and son in law, Wyatt "Chip" Overton; grandson, Christopher Phillips Overton and wife, Natalie Chrismer Overton; and an expected great granddaughter. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Adrean Phillips Taylor.
A Private Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday.
The family requests in lieu of flowers those wishing to give memorials please consider the LCSPCA, PO Box 14, Clarksville, VA 23927 or Boydton Volunteer Fire Department, 928 Madison Street, Boydton, VA 23917.
The family is being served by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home, 703 Virginia Avenue, Clarksville, VA.