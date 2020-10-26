Edna Smith Martin, age 79 of Chase City, passed away October 25, 2020. She was the widow of Charlie Carl Smith and Andrew R. Martin. Edna was also preceded in death by a son, Carl Michael Smith, Jr. She was a retired employee of Jonbil, Inc. Surviving are her sisters, Ruth Smith of Chase City, Lessie Hazlewood and husband, James of Cluster Springs, and Virginia Womack of South Boston; nieces, Brenda Stanton of Brandon, MS, Janet McGee of Victoria, and Lisa Glover of Bracey; nephews, Cecil Cash of Halifax, Ralph Davis of Brookneal, and James Davis of Rustburg. Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Wednesday at Woodland Cemetery.
Wood Funeral Service, Chase City is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice.com.