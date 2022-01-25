Charles Edward Magann II, age 66, of Chase City, passed away January 17, 2022. He was a retired employee of Nipro Pharma Packaging, and former Fire Chief, having served on the Chase City Vol. Fire Dept. since April of 1988. Surviving is his wife, Deborah Watterson Magann; daughter, Michelle Magann Fitts (Mike); grandchildren, Tyler, Madison, and Matthew Fitts; sisters Sandra Lee M. Zahrn (Tom), Elaine Brinkley; brothers, Richard A Magann (Pamela); 3 nieces, 3 nephews, 11 great nieces and nephews, and special friend Winthy Hatcher. Charles was proceeded in death by his parents, Charles E. Magann Sr. and Sara Smithson Magann; and niece, Elizabeth Brinkley Williams.
Graveside services were conducted 2:00 pm Tuesday at Woodland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Chase City Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 595, Chase City Va. 23924.
