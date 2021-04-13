Alice Robertson Boyd, born November 22, 1927, passed on April 10 in Charleston, South Carolina. She lived most of her adult life in Mecklenburg County, Virginia. She was preceded in death by Otis Barrow Boyd her husband and her parents Nora and David Henderson Robertson. She is survived by her daughter Martha Boyd Smith of Daniel Island, SC, her husband The Reverend Tim Smith, their daughters Bethany Smith and Brittany Stockman (Nic) and their children Bentley, Caroline Piper, and Nora. Also surviving is her son, Robert R. Boyd II and his wife Gina and Robert’s children Holly Boyd and Madison Thomas (Jared) and their son Crawford.
Alice was strongly devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and relatives. You could always find her supporting the hobbies and sports that her children were engaged in such as piano, organ, golf or tennis. She loved her First Baptist Church of Chase City friends, as well as her banking buddies from Central Fidelity where she worked for many years. She was highly skilled with knitting and crochet needles. Outside of traveling to be with family, she enjoyed the company of friends over coffee at McDonalds in Clarksville as well as Lakefest.
Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 12th, at Woodland Cemetery in Chase City. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org or P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Wood Funeral Service is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice.com.