Eleanor “Jean” Griffin Daniel of Buffalo Junction, VA, passed away early Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the age of 85. Born in Mecklenburg County on August 15, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Willie Glasscock Griffin. Jean worked for many years as a clerk at Burlington Industries. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed playing Chickenfoot, talking on the phone and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jean was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church.
Cherishing her memory are her children, Mitch Daniel and wife Donna of Buffalo Junction, Donna Daniel Manicone of Yorktown and Cynthia “Boo” Griffin Daniel of Wake Forest; grandchildren, Chad Daniel, Jeana and Alex Brown, Darren Manicone, Hailey Manicone, Danielle Manicone, Zach Daniel, Tyler Poindexter and Emma Poindexter; 5 great grandchildren and sisters, Glenna Nunn and Helen Blanks. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by siblings, Raymond Griffin and Nell Savarese.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Gravel Hill Cemetery with the Reverend Joey Tucker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be considered to the Ovarian Cancer Institute https://ovariancancerinstitute.org/donations or the Burnett Library & Learning Center in Clarksville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wclfh.com. Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home is serving the family.