William E. "Billy" Driggs, age 85, of Chase City, VA, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was born August 8, 1935 in Charlotte County, VA and was the son of the late Kermit and Euramae Jones Driggs. He was a United States Army Veteran and retired from Cardinal Homes as Purchase Manager. Billy was a life time member of Bethel Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Trustee, Sunday School Teacher and Superintendent. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 43 in Chase City, Industrial Development Authority, and a former School Board Member for Mecklenburg County. Billy is survived by his wife, Faye Carter Driggs; nephew, Chris Dalton (Ann); and his beloved pets, Sam and Baby Boo. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Rodney Barwick and Reverend Steven Parker officiating and Military Honors by American Legion Post 43. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Billy's memory to the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 9040 Trottinridge Road, Chase City, VA 23924 or Sweet Virginia Barn Cats, P.O. Box 154. Clarksville, VA 23927. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, VA will be handling the arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mecklenburg County Public Libraries now offering hotspots for checkout
- Mecklenburg County announces Small Business Recovery Assistance Fund
- Multiple injuries and one death in South Hill shooting
- Southside Virginia Community College is part of new Re-Employing Virginians (REV) Initiative
- Marine Corps bear takes first place in virtual race
- Mecklenburg creeps closer to 1,000 COVID cases with 3 new outbreaks
- Third round of Gift Card Match Program begins November 17 at 6:00p.m.
- A Thank-You note from the Chase City Chamber
- MacCallum More unveiling newest LOVE sculpture; date changed to November 22
- SVCC Column: Gratitude and Wellbeing
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.