Alease Pickeral Moorefield, age 91, of Red Oak, Virginia passed away Monday, August 30, 2021. She was born August 12, 1930 in Vernon Hill, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Lester Pickeral and the late Dorothy Weatherford Pickeral. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Moorefield; two sons, George Moorefield, Jr. and Jerry Moorefield; and two daughters, Deborah McKinney and Carolyn Moore. Alease is survived by two daughters, Fernanda Queensberry (Pee Wee) of Chase City and Peggy Morgan (Gordon) of Chase City; two sons, Tim Moorefield of Red Oak and Robert Moorefield of Red Oak; eleven grandchildren, Sherry Harris (Eddie), Bryan Queensberry, Kathy Humphries, Harold Moorefield (Carolyn), Melanie Strohm (Nick), Lisa Tuck (Ellis), Rhonda Duffer (Danny), Jason McKinney (Heather), Tommie Moorefield (Jessica), Teri McCall (Jarrod), and Travis Moorefield (Holly); her twin sister, Alice Womack; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Woodland Cemetery in Chase City. The family would like to sincerely thank the nurses and staff at Chase City Health and Rehab Center for their kindness and care. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Virginia will be handling the arrangements.
