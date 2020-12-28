Carolyn Elliott Hudson, born June 28, 1959, left this world peacefully on December 26, 2020, after a lengthy and courageous battle against brain cancer. Carolyn was an active member of Nelson Baptist Church and worked at Clarksville Elementary School, where she passionately loved caring for and teaching her students.
Surviving are her husband of 43 years, Dennis; her daughter, Jessica Brankley and husband, Ryan; son, Philip Hudson; 3 grandchildren, Carter Brankley, Caleb Brankley, and Grace Hudson. Also surviving are sisters, Pauline Blount (Tommy), Betty Womack (C.J.), Connie Waldrep (Dee Dee) and Susan Harlow, along with brothers, Tex Elliott (Delories), W.G. Elliott, Mark Elliott and Rex Elliott, as well as many nieces and nephews. Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, William Anderson and Virgie Wiles Elliott; her sister, Hazel Dunn, and brothers, Bill Elliott and Carson Elliott.
The family is grateful to the staff of Halifax Sentara Hospice and in particular, Lisa Reaves, for their compassionate care.
Services for Carolyn will be held at 2 P.M. on Wednesday, December 30 at Nelson Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The Reverends Don Wilson and Ian Rigney will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association, Nelson Baptist Church or Midway Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be made at www.wclfh.com. The family is being served by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home, Clarksville, VA.