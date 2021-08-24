Rosa Haden Griffin, wife of the late Robert Ralph Griffin, Jr., went to be with the Lord early Saturday, August 21, 2021. Born in Red Oak, VA, on November 27, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Clara Howerton Haden. Rosa was a graduate of Randolph Henry High School. She worked as a Teller/Cashier with Wells Fargo and its predecessors for more than 40 years. Rosa enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles, was a former member of the Garden Club and was a faithful prayer warrior. She was a dedicated member of Buffalo Baptist Church.
Survivors include brother, Wayne Howerton Witt (Brenda); sisters-in-law, Jean Witt, Margaret Moran (Bob); nieces and nephews, Mark Witt (Jackie), Mike Witt, Linda Venhorst (Kevin), Ben Witt (Michele), Wendell Witt (Susan), Kenneth Witt, Bonnie Dominguez, Wendy Lake, Travis Witt (Lynne), Teresa Stanley (Jim) and Tina Lamano as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. Rosa is also survived by a special cousin, Allen Griffin (Rose).
In addition to her parents and her husband, Rosa was preceded in death by her sons, Warren L. Griffin and Ralph Griffin; brothers, Allen Thomas Witt, James Bennett Witt, Sr. (Edith) and Harry Beckham Witt.
Funeral services were held at 2 P.M. on Monday, August 23 at Buffalo Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The Reverends Chet Bergeron, Jane Lyon, Anthony Reeves and Joey Tucker will officiate the service. The family received friends prior to the service from 12:30 – 1:30.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Buffalo Baptist Church, the Mecklenburg County Life Saving & Rescue or the Gideons.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.wclfh.com. The family is being served by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home, 703 Virginia Avenue, Clarksville, VA.