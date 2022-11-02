Donna Hawkins Gragnani, 65, of Christiansburg, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, with her daughters by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents Lyndal Allen Hawkins and Barbara Ashworth McGuire. Donna Gragnani is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Elaine Gragnani of Richmond, Virginia, Stephanie Marie Pfeil and Taylor Lyn Gragnani, both of Christiansburg, Virginia; sons-in-law, Damon McIntosh and Will Pfeil; brothers, Dennis Hawkins, Barry Inge, Gerald Inge, Robert Hawkins and Rick Hawkins; sister, Trina Hawkins; and many other relatives and friends.
Donna Gragnani will be remembered as a strong, independent woman who loved her three daughters forever selflessly. She will always be a meaningful piece of our family puzzle and will be loved eternally.
