Charles Ray “Jimmie” DeJarnette, age 93, of Red Oak, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He was born in Clover, Virginia on April 15, 1929 and was the son of the late Richard Pearson DeJarnette and the late Ruth Adams DeJarnette. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Rogers DeJarnette. Jimmie is survived by his wife, Jane Marie Jeter DeJarnette; son, Ray DeJarnette (Mitzi) of Red Oak; daughter, Rita DeJarnette of Red Oak; three grandchildren, Melissa D. Chumney (Jonathan), Matt DeJarnette (Kristen) and Mitch DeJarnette (Sara); and great-grandchildren, Addison, Aubrey, Emerson, Bryce and Hudson. He is also survived by his brother, Leo DeJarnette and numerous nieces and nephews. Jimmie was a United States Army Korean War Veteran. He was a long time member of Public Fork Christian Church and a Charter member of Bacon District Volunteer Fire Department. He was a Project Engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) until his retirement in 1991. He was also a tobacco farmer, ran a plant nursery and enjoyed gardening and woodworking. Jimmie loved traveling all over the country in his RV and had been to every state except Hawaii. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Public Fork Christian Church Cemetery with Pastor Denis Fritz officiating. The family received family and friends following the service at the gravesite. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Jimmie’s memory to the Bacon District Volunteer Fire Department or Public Fork Christian Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Virginia will be handling the arrangements.
