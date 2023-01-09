Dale Bowen James of Clarksville, VA, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the age of 60. Born in Halifax County on April 19, 1962, he was the son of the late Frank Leo and Betty Bowen James and was married to Tammy Russell James, who survives. Dale’s line of work was in the plumbing and electrical field. He enjoyed woodworking and carpentry as well as tinkering on cars and racing motocross.
In addition to his wife, Dale is survived by a son, Bradley Dale James and his wife, Emily; daughter, Brittaney Sue James; grandchildren, Mirabella, and Aiden; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Billie Sue James; many nieces and nephews and dear friend, Alice Freeman.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 10 in the Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Oakhurst Cemetery. The Reverend Jackie Wray will officiate the service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6 – 8:00 P.M.
